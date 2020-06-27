Daniel J. McWard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. -- Dan McWard passed away at his home in Laguna Niguel, California, on Tuesday, June 16th, 2020, with his wife Kathleen, son Terry and fiancé Joyce Abbey by his side. His best friend and Godfather to his son, Terry O’Connell was also with the family.

After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Dan is also survived by his brother Pat McWard, niece Kayla and nephew Connor, stepdaughters Heidi (Aaron) and Heather (Alex) and their children Ava, River, Charlie and Lucy. Proud of his Irish heritage, he cherished his large extended family - the McWards - and enjoyed the annual family reunions.

Dan was born in Bloomington, Illinois, in 1952. He attended Central Catholic High School and went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. Dan maintained very close relationships with his friends from school throughout his life and was loved by many.