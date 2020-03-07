Daniel J. Weber

Dan was born August 29, 1980, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Harold and Peggy (Lasche) Weber. He graduated from Maquoketa High School in 1999. Dan was a proud member of Local Union #25 Plumbers & Pipefitters of Rock Island, Illinois. He enjoyed his Harley from his dad and riding his 4-wheeler. Dan was always willing to lend a helping hand with his niece's car and teaching her the “right way” to gamble. He loved his music in his Caddy, going to Hawkeye games with his dad, and watching Miami Dolphins football, and his Budweiser. Dan always wanted to make his parents proud. He had a clever sense of humor and a smile you will never forget. He always took care of his little sister who he called “Billy Goat”. Dan especially enjoyed the holidays with his family and his Scooter Bug, “Gigi”. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.