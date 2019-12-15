January 28, 1949-December 6, 2019

MORGAN HILL, Calif. -- After a brave fight with cancer, Daniel Jude Dinneen of Morgan Hill, California, passed away at 70 years old on December 6, 2019.

Born on January 28, 1949, in St. Anthony's Hospital in Rock Island, Illinois, Dan was the 6th of 10 children. A proud veteran of the United States Navy, 35-year employee of IBM, President of Oak Ridge Little League, and Assistant Scoutmaster. Dan always brought a smile and was there for anyone who needed him.

Dan married Peggy Jo Cannon (1953-1999) on March 5, 1977. They were blessed with two children, Regina Marie and Jonathan Daniel.

On May 28, 2005, Dan married Marilyn Toff and was thrilled to add Daniel Keith and Adrienne Michelle to the family.

Dan loved spending time with his grandchildren Dylan and Hailey Herbst, and held on long enough to welcome his grandson, Lincoln Daniel Laurence Dinneen, to the world on December 5, 2019.

Dan will be missed by all that knew and loved him. He was a wonderful, caring, and loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend.