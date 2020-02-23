Daniel L. Dohrn

December 2, 1934-February 16, 2020
MADISON, Wis. -- Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather, Dan left us too soon after a valiant battle against lung cancer.
He was born in Moline, Illinois, graduating from Moline High School in 1952. Upon graduation, he enrolled in a carpenter apprenticeship, beginning a professional life in the construction industry, owning several businesses in the Quad Cities. Dan's lifelong focus was on his family. In 1956, He married Ann A. Meyer, his soulmate and love-of-his-life. They devotedly reared four children, and Dan was always available as an advisor, friend & confidante for his children, family and friends. After Ann passed away in 2007, Dan settled in Delray Beach, Fla. After his illness became more severe, he moved to live with his daughter, Elizabeth (Mat) in Madison, Wis.
Dan was preceded in death by Ann, his father, Chester Dohrn, mother, Mildred, and brother, Charles R. Dohrn. He is also survived by sons Christopher (Peggy), Bryan (Linda), Cathleen (Mathew); and grandchildren Erin, Kira, Jake, John, Adam, and Andrew.
A memorial ceremony will be held at a later date. Please dedicate any memorial donations in Dan's name to the Agrace Hospice (www.agrace.org) or Girls' Rock Camp – Madison (www.girlsrockmadison.org).