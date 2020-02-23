Daniel L. Dohrn

He was born in Moline, Illinois, graduating from Moline High School in 1952. Upon graduation, he enrolled in a carpenter apprenticeship, beginning a professional life in the construction industry, owning several businesses in the Quad Cities. Dan's lifelong focus was on his family. In 1956, He married Ann A. Meyer, his soulmate and love-of-his-life. They devotedly reared four children, and Dan was always available as an advisor, friend & confidante for his children, family and friends. After Ann passed away in 2007, Dan settled in Delray Beach, Fla. After his illness became more severe, he moved to live with his daughter, Elizabeth (Mat) in Madison, Wis.