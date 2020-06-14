× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DAVENPORT -- Funeral services to celebrate the life of Daniel M. Haut, 66, of Davenport, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, with burial in Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Dan passed away peacefully Thursday, June 11, 2020, surrounded by his family following a courageous battle with cancer.

Daniel Martin Haut was born on July 5, 1953, in Davenport, a son of Theodore F. and Shirley Mae (Brammann) Haut. Dan worked at Ralston Purina for over 38 years prior to his retirement in 2010.

Dan was stubborn, but never complained; he was witty, supportive, and loving grandfather. He had a great passion for the game of golf, traveling yearly to Mexico to play and enjoy the sun with his best friend and companion of the past 20 years, Betsy DeBrower. He also enjoyed softball and bowling.