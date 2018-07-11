Daniel & Patricia Cervantes

Daniel V. and Patricia Ann (Calhoun) Cervantes
January 24, 2018, and June 19, 2015
MOLINE — Daniel V. Cervantes' death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.
Please join us for a memorial service honoring Daniel Vincent Cervantes (October 14, 1927-January 24, 2018) and Patricia Ann (Calhoun) Cervantes (January 28, 1933-June 19, 2015) at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Moline on Monday July 16, 2018, at 10 a.m. Inurnment will follow at the Rock Island Arsenal. A luncheon to share stories and remember and celebrate lives lived to the fullest will take place at Culemans Memorial Hall (Sacred Heart Church), Moline from 12:15-3 p.m.