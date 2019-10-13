March 30, 1951-October 8, 2019
BLUE GRASS - Daniel Ray Leonard, 68, of Blue Grass, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Services will be held at a later date at Saint Peter Catholic Church in Buffalo, Iowa.
Daniel was born March 30, 1951, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Howard & Beverly (Teel) Leonard. He had served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the war in Vietnam.
On September 28, 2007, Daniel was united in marriage to Neide M. Soares in Belton, Texas. He was retired out of the Department of Defense at the Rock Island Arsenal. He enjoyed doing yard work, brewing his own beer, riding his motorcycle, joking around, and furthering his interests in music as he enjoyed playing guitar and most music, especially old country classics. Most of all he loved to teach those who were less experienced in his work field.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Neide; his daughter, Rachel Gray of Texas; sons, Patrick Leonard of Washington, Daniel Leonard of Kentucky; step-son, Luiz (Kimberly) Souza of Florida; step-daughters, Viviane Pesotine of Pennsylvania, and Vanessa (Gustavo) Melo of Florida; grandchildren, Tyler, Aayla Bruna, Julia, Lucca, Ryan, Tiago, Bella, Maya; a brother, Robert Mapel of Muscatine; and sisters, Melody (Mike) Walker of Buffalo, and Melissa Mapel of Buffalo; many nieces and nephews, and special friends, Sally Rodriguez, and Linda & Douglas Davis who were like family to Daniel & Neide.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences may be shared with Daniel's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com