February 3, 1942-March 8, 2019
MOLINE — Daniel W. Shaffer, 77, of Moline, IL, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, in Arizona.
A visitation will be held Thursday, March 21, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. A Rosary will be read at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 22, at 1 p.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1608 13th St., Moline. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, IL.
Memorials may be made to the family to establish educational funds for his grandchildren.
Dan was born in Moline on February 3, 1942, son of Charles and Helen (Olson) Shaffer. On April 16, 1966, in Moline, he married Shirley Ann Erwin, who preceded him in death August 11, 1988. On July 14, 2007, in Geneseo, IL, he married Susan VanOverberg Benhart, who survives.
He graduated from Moline High School with the Class of 1960 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1964. He was employed by the U.S. Government until his retirement in 1993. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Moline and St. Malachy's Church in Geneseo. As a child, Dan spent many years with his parents at a fishing resort in northern Wisconsin, and later, at a fishing resort in Bagley, WI, where he and Shirley Ann owned a trailer next to his parents. He was a member of Cushman Club of America and traveled all over the U.S. to scooter meets. His favorite ride was the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. While other club members were speeding by, he drove slowly, so as to enjoy the experience as long as possible. He was highly skilled with a scroll saw and made puzzles for family and friends. The past few years, he was learning the art of woodcarving.
In addition to his wife, Susan, survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Cattanach of Greenville, WI; his son, James (Randi) Shaffer of Buckeye, AZ; grandchildren, Bryce Smith of Greenville, WI, Hannah Cattanach of Greenville, WI, and Ashley and Sophie Shaffer of Buckeye, AZ; stepsons, David Benhart of Minneapolis, MN, Scott (Suzanne) Benhart of Davenport, IA, and Matthew (Melissa) Benhart of McChord AFB, WA; step-granddaughters, Alynna, Rowan, Angela, and Michelle Benhart; a nephew, Charlie Pinedo of Warrenville, IL; and cousins, Sharon Shaffer of Moline, Martin Shaffer of Palm Desert, CA, and Margo (Dave) Georlett of Moline. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Darci Pinedo, a grandson, Nolan Smith, and a niece, Emma Pinedo.
