March 23, 1957-May 17, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Danny J. Garrison, 62, of North Richland Hills, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at his home.
A memorial service will be at a later date in the Quad-Cities.
Danny was born March 23, 1957, to Dorrell E. and Eleanor J. Kammerman Garrison.
He married Maria L. Sanchez on Nov. 23, 2004.
In 1976 Danny joined the United States Navy where he went on to become a Deep Sea Diver 1st class. After leaving the Navy in 1982, Danny went on to work for various aerospace companies while earning his Bachelors of Science degree from Southern Illinois University. For the last 20 years Danny has been employed with Lockheed Martin as a Quality Control Engineer.
Danny enjoyed many ocean activities and participated in triathlons. He loved to run every morning before going to work. Danny also enjoyed shooting sports and car shows. He was an early riser and was frustrated when others did not get up and get going in the morning. Danny enjoyed Saturday walks in the park with his wife and daughter. He also shared his love of dogs with his daughter.
Danny was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Brad.
Loved ones left behind that will miss Danny are his wife, Maria; his daughter, Dannyella, at home; stepson, Hector Rodriguez, North Richland Hills; stepdaughter, Janeth Martinez (Eduardo Inguanzo) and granddaughter, Iris Inguanzo, North Richland Hills; mother, Eleanor, Rockwall; brothers, Todd, East Moline, Douglas (LeAnn) Fate, Matthew (Lori), Rock Island; sister, Melissa Moeller, Orion; several nieces and nephews and many good friends, including David Hsu, John Dalton, Doug Rannow, Allen Kimball, Allen Larson and Steve Reddy.
Memorial donations can be made to his daughter's education fund.
