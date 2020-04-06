Danny L. Gates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 3, 2020

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. -- Danny Lee Gates, 82 of rural Union, Neb.

Born in Rock Island, Ill., and graduate of Rock Island High School - Class of 1955.

He retired from U.S. Air Force in 1989 as Chief Master Sergeant after 30 year career.

Survived by his wife Dana Gates; 10 children: Kenna Prine , Kari Allgood, Kami, Danny, Kristopher, Kaleo Gates, Kandyce Sharp, Kati, Darci and Kermit Gates; 26 grand, 5 great-grand, brothers: Terry, Jack and Gene Gates; other family.

Family Graveside Services - Thursday (4/9) at East Union Cemetery, rural Union, NE with military honors. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints -Nebr. City, Neb.

Memorials to the Muscular Dystrophy Assn. or Shriners Hospital.

Gude Mortuary (www.gudefuneralhomes.com)