Danny L. Gates

April 3, 2020
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. -- Danny Lee Gates, 82 of rural Union, Neb.
Born in Rock Island, Ill., and graduate of Rock Island High School - Class of 1955.
He retired from U.S. Air Force in 1989 as Chief Master Sergeant after 30 year career.
Survived by his wife Dana Gates; 10 children: Kenna Prine , Kari Allgood, Kami, Danny, Kristopher, Kaleo Gates, Kandyce Sharp, Kati, Darci and Kermit Gates; 26 grand, 5 great-grand, brothers: Terry, Jack and Gene Gates; other family.
Family Graveside Services - Thursday (4/9) at East Union Cemetery, rural Union, NE with military honors. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints -Nebr. City, Neb.
Memorials to the Muscular Dystrophy Assn. or Shriners Hospital.
Gude Mortuary (www.gudefuneralhomes.com)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.