Danny W. Cary Jr.

July 2, 1971-November 3, 2018
BETTENDORF — Funeral services for Danny Wayne Cary Jr., 47, of Bettendorf, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the mortuary.
Danny passed away on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at his home in Bettendorf.
Danny Wayne Cary was born on July 2, 1971, in Iowa City, the son of Danny and Rita (Ervin) Cary. He graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in 1990. He married Stacey Coverdill on December 30, 1997 in Davenport. He worked as a millwright for Local Union 2158; he was employed by LPW-I, Inc. for the last 25 years.
Survivors include his wife, Stacey of Bettendorf; son, Chance of Bettendorf; his mother, Rita, and grandmother, Beverly Ervin both of Pleasant Valley.
He was preceded in death by his father, Danny Sr., and sister, Johannah Speer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.
