Dario Gonzalez Sr.

July 20, 1940 - August 4, 2018
MOLINE - Dario M. Gonzalez Sr., 78, of Moline, passed away Saturday, August 4, 2018, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. August 8, 2018, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Moline. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. August 7, 2018, with a Rosary service before the visitation at 2:15 p.m. at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., 6601 38th Ave, Moline. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family. All need to use 70th Street for access to the funeral home due to the road construction.
Dario was born on July 20, 1940, in Monterrey, Mexico, the son of Ezequiel and Herminia Melendez Gonzalez. He married Victoria “Vicky” Casando in Aledo on September 4, 1965. Dario worked at John Deere Harvester Works as an overhead crane operator in East Moline for 35 years. He was a member at St. Mary's Cathlolic Church, and enjoyed dancing, playing music, and building model airplanes and ships. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Vicky; children, Annette (Jose), Ruben (Norma), Maria (Roberto), Alex and Augie; many grandchildren and great- grandchildren and siblings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Dario Jr., daughter, Rebecca, and his granddaughter, Angelica “Cha Cha”.
