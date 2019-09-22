May 8, 1938-September 19, 2019
MUSCATINE - Darlene D. Mayerhofer, 81, of Muscatine, Iowa, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.
Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be private. Memorials may be made in Darlene's memory to a Humane Society of your choice.
Darlene was born in Stark County, Illinois, on May 8, 1938, a daughter of Everett and Lula Worley Harmon. She married Dallas L. Mayerhofer on August 17, 1985, in Muscatine. He preceded her in death on January 27, 2019.
Darlene worked many years as a meat packer for J & B Meats. In addition to her duties at J & B Meats, Darlene spent much time on the family farm where she was a dog breeder and kept show horses.
Darlene was a member and treasurer of Sweetland United Methodist Church, Muscatine. She enjoyed traveling, going to lunch with family and friends and loved spending time with her grandkids.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Sherry Miller, Coal Valley, Tracy Price, Punta Gorda, Fla. and Brad Price, Warren, Mich.; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Becky Price, East Moline; and nieces, Angie and Julie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son – Barry Price, son-in-law - Charles Miller and step-father – Edgar Mitton.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.