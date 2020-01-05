September 1, 1931-January 3, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Darlene Elizabeth Nolan, 88, a resident of Davenport, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at Ridgecrest Village in Davenport.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. A rosary will be recited at 4:30 p.m. followed by visitation from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 8th, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. An additional visitation will be one hour prior to mass Thursday at church. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Foundation or the American Cancer Society.

Darlene was born September 1, 1931, in Arlington, Iowa, the daughter of Ora and Elizabeth (Dyer) Jenkins. On June 12, 1954, she married Thomas John Nolan. He preceded her in death on October 25, 2014.

Darlene was a graduate of St. Ambrose University and received her Master's Degree from the University of Iowa. For 43 years, Darlene taught in the Camanche, Bettendorf and Davenport schools and was the proud recipient of the Golden Apple for Iowa teacher of the year. She was passionate about making sure each of her students had an opportunity in life to succeed through teaching them to read.

