March 30, 1931-May 29, 2019
DEWITT, Iowa - Darlene Florence Ketelsen "Dar," 88, was born March 30, 1931, to Wayne and Florence Zugg in Dewitt, Iowa. She married Jack Ketelsen on June 20, 1954.
Darlene passed away and joined her husband, Jack, in eternal peace on May 29, 2019.
Surviving are their son, Bruce, Davenport; daughters, Vicki Vietti, Cary, Ill., Shelly Cilek, Iowa City and sister Judith Carlstrom.
Darlene was blessed with grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other family members who loved and will miss her dearly. Darlene was proceeded in death by her parents and brothers Jack Zugg and Robert Zugg.
Most importantly, Darlene was a true believer. She loved the Lord, her family and her community. She dedicated her life to helping others and opened her home to family and friends in need. There was always an open door and a meal on the table. Darlene never turned any person away. Her love for her family was unconditional and she will be remembered for her compassion and giving nature.
Darlene and husband Jack were also well known for their local Davenport business, River City Interiors, which they operated together for 50 years. They also sponsored the River City baseball team for decades. From cub scout den mother to baseball team mother, she unassumingly touched the lives of so many in the community. Darlene was well read, involved in Bible studies, genealogy and other intellectual pursuits, talking for hours on any given topic of interest.
Darlene’s stories and laughter will be missed, as well as her wonderful home cooked meals. God Bless your reunion with Jack and so many other loved ones in heaven.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Freedom Assembly of God 4721, Northwest Blvd, Davenport, IA 52806, followed by a brief prayer at her place of interment in Davenport Memorial Park.