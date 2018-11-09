September 17, 1939-November 7, 2018
DAVENPORT — Darlene P. Walter, 79, of Davenport passed away Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at University Hospitals. Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, November 12, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. She will be laid to rest on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at 1 p.m. in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Kankakee, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Darlene was born on September 17, 1939, to David and Stella (Nimic) Abernathy in Chicago. She was united in marriage to Cleon Thomas Walter on June 13, 1957, in Kankakee. He passed away on February 2, 2018.
Darlene had a heart of gold. She was very involved with her grandchildren and ran a daycare for many years. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and baking, watching game shows, seek and find puzzle books and especially camping. She and Cleon loved to ride around the campgrounds on their matching mopeds with their matching jackets on.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Mary (Tom) Cargill, Cheryl (Dean) Levetzow and Peggy (Rick) Simpson; son, Leon Walter; 18 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Lois Walter.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 60 years, Cleon.