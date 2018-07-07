June 14, 1950-July 5, 2018
EAST MOLINE — Darlene Sparks, 68, of East Moline, died peacefully Thursday, July 5, at her residence, surrounded by her family, following a short battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held at noon Monday, July 9, 2018, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday. Memorials may be made to Gilda's Club of the Quad-Cities.
Darlene Kay Kline was born on June 14, 1950, in Denver, Colorado, a daughter of Stanley Sol Kline and DeLoris (Pahl, Kline) Brune. She moved to Davenport in the early 1950s with her parents and siblings and lived there for more than 60 years.
Always the caregiver, as a single parent she raised five children and several of her grandchildren while she worked in housekeeping for more than 30 years at various hospitals, medical facilities, and assisted living homes in the Quad-Cities. Affectionately known as “Nan” by her grandchildren, her greatest joy was spending time with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to honor her memory include her five children and their spouses, Patty (Rod) Cunningham of East Moline, Robin Schaffer of Bettendorf, Bob (Liberty) Sparks of Bettendorf, Chris (Ashley) Sparks of Bettendorf and Jeff Sparks of Davenport; her grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew, Stephen, Joshua, Dora, Emily, Kylie, Christopher, Erin, Zoey and Leland, and her great grandchildren Riley, Antonio and Noah as well as four siblings and their spouses, Larry (Linda) Kline of Fairborn, Ohio, Linda (Jack) Hachmann of Davenport, Terry Kline of Davenport and Dan (Tracy) Brune of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Her parents; two brothers, Garry Kline and Jerry Kline; a sister, Susan Kline; and a great-granddaughter, Masiah, preceded her in death. May they rest in peace.