November 17, 1926-August 23, 2018
LOST NATION, Iowa — Darlyn Wulf, 91, of Lost Nation, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, August 23, 2018, at Wheatland (Iowa) Manor.
Services for Darlyn will be Sunday, August 26, 2018, at 3 p.m. at Union Presbyterian Church in Lost Nation. A visitation will be held prior to her service from 1-3 p.m. at Union Presbyterian Church. Burial will be held at Lost Nation Cemetery. Lahey & Dawson Funeral Service is caring for Darlyn's family at this time.
Darlyn Sophie Ann was born on November 17, 1926, to William and Meta (Strunk) Schade in Durant, Iowa. She graduated from Lowden High School. On September 1, 1946, she was united in marriage to Lowell Arnold Wulf at Zion United Church of Christ in Lowden. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, American Legion Auxiliary, Lost Nation Booster Club and the Lost Nation Lions Club. She spent her time volunteering at the Community Scoop, camping, boating, fishing, traveling and dancing all over the country, even in Europe. Darlyn was a Girl Scout leader for many years.
Those left to cherish Darlyn's memories are her children, Rena (Todd) Vetter of Lost Nation, Sheila (Jerry) Busch of DeWitt, Iowa, Karla (Mark) Nicely of Oxford Junction, Iowa, Darla (Maurice) Klahn of Lost Nation; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Howard Stahl.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, Melvin, Richard “Butch” and Donald; a son in infancy, Lowell Jr.; and one grandson, Gerad Busch.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Union Presbyterian Church, Wheatland Manor or Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care.
