July 26, 1931-January 23, 2019
WALCOTT - Darrell D. Feuerbach, 87, of Walcott, passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society - Davenport.
Darrell was born in Scott County, on July 26, 1931, the son of Lloyd and Alice (Heuer) Feuerbach.
He graduated from Durant High School in 1949.
Darrell proudly served in the U.S. Air Force.
He married Janet Paustian on April 23, 1955 in Davenport.
He and Janet farmed for 43 years, on his family's Century Farm, where he was born in Scott County.
Darrell was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Walcott, Walcott American Legion, Walcott Community Club, board member of the Farmers Elevator Co., as well as charter member of the John Deere M Hitch.
He enjoyed playing cards, traveling and attending his grandchildren's activities. Darrell was honored to have hosted two foreign exchanged students.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Calvary United Methodist Church in Walcott, an additional hour of visitation will be held prior to the service.
Interment will take place at the Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, with military honors by the Walcott American Legion.
Darrell is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Janet of Walcott, his daughter Pamela Glasgow of Walcott, his sons: Bruce (Mary) Feuerbach of Durant, Michael (Tiffiney) Feuerbach of Durant, Steven (Christi) Feuerbach of Incline Village, Nev., and Jay (Kimberly) Feuerbach of Durant, 16 grandchildren 7 great-grandchildren, and his brother Leon (Deanna) Feuerbach of Davenport.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and sister.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.