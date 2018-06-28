August 16, 1933-June 25, 2018
BLUE GRASS — Darrell Keith “Sam” Reynolds, 84, of Blue Grass, passed away on Monday, June 25, 2018, at Manor Care. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 29, 2018, at noon in the Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Visitation will be held two hours prior to service at the mortuary. He will be laid to rest at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Kaaba Shrine Hospital Patient Transportation Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Sam was born on August 16, 1933, to Fred and Inez (Young) Reynolds in Ottumwa, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Audrey Boyd on January 5, 1953. She preceded him in death after 60 years of marriage. He later married Barb Stanger on November 8, 2013. He was a U.S. Army veteran, later serving in the National Guard for 31 years. He also served as a Davenport Police Officer for many years. He was a jack of all trades and a hard worker, owning multiple businesses.
Sam was active with the Chicago Shriners Children's Hospital fundraisers and parades. He loved golf, camping, woodworking and riding motorcycles.
Sam is survived by his wife, Barb; Sam and Audrey's children, Peggy (Lee) Hale, Becky (Tom) Ott and Vickie (Norman) Sutton; seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren; Sam and Barb's family, TamiJo (Lyle) Ledbetter, Brenda Barrett and Kathi (Steven) Tharp; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and his brother, Robert Reynolds.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, his parents and brothers, Rollin Reynolds and Jack Reynolds.