April 20, 1938-September 15, 2018
LeCLAIRE — Darrell W. Machalek Sr., 80, of LeClaire, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at home surrounded by his loving family. Per his wishes cremation rights have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 21, 2018, at the Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Memorials may be left to Heritage Wesleyan Church, The Gathering and Unity Point Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Darrell was born on April 20, 1938, in Davenport, Iowa, to William and Violet (Belha) Machalek. He graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1956. He was united in marriage to Jean Klabunde on January 26, 1957, in Davenport. He was employed for John Deere Harvester and retired after 30 years.
Darrell was a member of Heritage Wesleyan Church and was active in bible study groups and home bible study groups. He was also involved in bass clubs, Boy Scouts in LeClaire, fishing tournaments, trap shooting, LeClaire Levee Commission and LeClaire and Scott County boy's baseball. He was an avid fisherman and started J-mac Lures Company. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and being involved with their activities. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Jean.
Survivors include his wife, Jean; children, Darrell Machalek Jr., Deon Machalek (Diana), Wendy Auliff, Lori (Brian) Amerine, Connie Enoch (Gary) and Lisa Slocum; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Sid; sister, Taina; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, step-parents, two sisters, a brother and a grandson.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Unity Point Hospice for their care of Darrell.