Darrell Mairet

December 8, 1929-December 17, 2018
DAVENPORT — Darrell “Foggy” Mairet, 89, a resident of Davenport, died Monday, December 17, 2018, at his home.
Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 21, 2018, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Visitation will be Thursday, December 20, from 5-7 p.m. at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Care & Share of Fr. Conroy's Vineyard.
Darrell was born December 8, 1929, in Davenport, the son of Paul and Ruth (Egert) Mairet. On June 27, 1959, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wilton, he married Theresa “Inez” Maher. She preceded him in death on January 16, 2013.
Darrell graduated from St. Ambrose Academy in 1947. He retired from General Pattern in Davenport as a pattern maker in 1991. Darrell owned and operated Foggy's Tap in Davenport for many years. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, American Legion Post 26, and the Elks Lodge. Darrell was a beloved uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, and friend.
Those left to honor his memory include several nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Paul.
