December 8, 1943-July 11, 2018
WHEATLAND, Iowa — Dave Carson, 74, of Wheatland, Iowa, and formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday July 11, 2018, at Wheatland Manor after a year-long courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday July 18, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Wheatland with Pastor Tessa Cavey officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Big Rock. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday July 17, at the church.
David Keith Carson was born on December 8, 1943, to Keith and Gladys (Kulhavy) Carson of Coggon, Iowa. Dave attended Troy Mills High School until his senior year, when the family moved to Cedar Rapids. Dave graduated in 1962 from Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. After graduation, Dave went to work at Wilson and Co. He later drove a truck for an implement dealer in Vinton, Iowa, then purchased his own truck and trailer and decided to go over the road.
On October 22, 1963, Dave married Jackie Fuller. To this union, two sons were born, Dennis and Daryl. They later divorced. On October 10, 1992, Dave married Judie Bouchaute at St. Paul's UCC in Wheatland.
Dave loved chrome, lights, and shine. He loved riding his Harleys and driving his '51 Ford. He participated in the St. Patrick's Day parade in Cedar Rapids and the 4th of July parade in Troy Mills for many years. He was also a judge for several years at the Walcott Truckers Jamboree.
Dave drove for several trucking companies, including Elliot Brothers of Dysart, Iowa, and Little Audrey Transport of Fremont, Nebraska, where he hauled meat from Wilson's to California and produce back to Eagle Foods in Milan until it closed. His last company was Landstar Ranger of Jacksonville, Florida, where he was employed for 30 years.
Dave was a Roadstar and received many awards for his 3 million accident-free miles driven. He and his wife attended banquets, and had the opportunity to go on cruises.
Dave lived his life to the fullest. He enjoyed trips out west on his Harley and saw many interesting places in his truck-driving career across the United States.
Dave made many friends on the road and many more after he moved to Wheatland. Everything he did, he did with class and style. Dave had a strong work ethic and it is instilled in his sons.
Dave leaves behind Judie, his loving wife of almost 26 years; sons, Dennis (Leigh) Carson of Cedar Rapids and Daryl (Julie) Carson of Ely; four grandchildren, Janay, Blake, Allyson and Cael Carson; brothers, John (Julie) Carson of Mission Viejo, California, and Timothy (Christine) Carson of Palo, Iowa; sister, Marjorie Carson Zach of Cedar Rapids; sister-in-law, Janis (Jan) Muhl of Wheatland; brother-in-law, John (Nancy) Bouchaute of Maquoketa, Iowa; former wife, Jackie Carson; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Carson; and father- and mother-in-law, Albert and Laverne Bouchaute.
Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.