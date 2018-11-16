February 5, 1961-November 15, 2018
BLUE GRASS, Iowa - A memorial gathering to celebrate the life of David A. Shipley, 57, of Blue Grass, Iowa, will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 18, 2018, at the Blue Grass Community Center.
David died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center East Campus in Davenport. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
David Allan Shipley was born on February 5, 1961, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Bobby and Dixie (Herndon) Shipley. After his graduation from high school, he began work as a carpenter and general contractor, most recently working for McNamara Construction. On September 11, 2004, he married Melanie J. Watts in Davenport. David enjoyed playing bass guitar in several local bands and was the vocalist or “front man” for the Nuclear Plowboys.
Surviving members of the family include – his Wife: Melanie Shipley of Bluegrass; a Daughter Casey Geigle of Davenport; a Son: Corry (Heather) Shipley of Davenport; a Step-son: Brad Fahrenkrug of Davenport; his Mother Dixie Shipley of Unionville, Mo.; a Sister: Patty (Tim) Donahue of Davenport; and 5 Grandchildren: Austin, Tiffany, Aria, Knox, Maylee.
He was preceded in death by his father Bobby and a step-daughter Tiffany.
Memorials may be made to the family
