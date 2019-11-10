ROCK ISLAND -- David A. Sparks, 63, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Funeral services for David will be held 10 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
David was born February 6, 1956, in Iowa City, Iowa, a son of Leonard Eugene and Mary (Bribriesco) Sparks. He married Nancy K. Hooks on January 31, 1981, in Rock Island. Nancy passed away March 8, 2014. David worked as a truck driver. He drove for several area transport companies, but had spent the most time with FedEx and retired early due to his health conditions. David loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Adam Sparks, Rock Island and Meagan (Andy) Bindewald, Orion; 3 grandchildren – Abby, Noah, and Emma; siblings, Bob (Judith) Sparks, Omaha, Neb., Terry (Kathy) Sparks, Lincoln, Neb., Michael Sparks, Moline, Gary (Judy) Sparks, Mesa, Ariz., and Dan (Rose) Sparks, Holbrook, Ariz. Also surviving are many extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and a sister, Patty Milton.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com