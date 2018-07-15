January 28, 1926-February 21, 2018
TACOMA, Wash. - David Allen was born on Jan.28, 1926, in Des Moines, Iowa, to parents Daisy (Kentfield) and Dudley Allen. He died on Feb.21, 2018, in Tacoma Wash., from complications of Alzheimer's Disease.
David was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Edgar Dale Allen, Dudley Allen, Jr., Dorothy (Allen) Allan and Darlene (Allen) Adair, his wife Patricia, daughter Linda Holiday O'Brien and grandson Jordan M. Slade.
He is survived by children, Richard Allen (Floy) of St. Joseph, Mo,, William Allen (Janet) of The Villages, Fla., Addie Bush of Fife, Wash., John Allen (Mary) of Powder Springs, Ga., Julie Abdel-Fattah of Madison, Wis., and James Allen (Kimberly) of Coal Valley, Ill., 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Also numerous nieces and nephews, most in the Des Moines area.
David graduated early from North High School as part of the Air Cadet program, in order to enlist in the Army Air Corps in January 1944. He served as a parachutist and then as leader of a USO band in England and Germany during WWII. He returned in 1946 and enrolled in Iowa State Teacher's College in Cedar Falls, obtaining his Bachelor's Degree in English/Music. He taught English and then directed bands in many schools throughout Iowa, retiring from Annie Wittenmyer Youth Center in Davenport. Throughout his adult life he was active on the Jazz scene in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, playing in and leading local bands. Music was his greatest passion in life. He relocated to Washington state in the last years of his life to be near his daughter, Addie.
Burial will be at the Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines on July 21, 2018, at 2 p.m.