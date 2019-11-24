September 29, 1941-November 22, 2019

WHEATLAND -- David B. Hamilton, age 78, passed away at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf on Friday, November 22, 2019.

A service celebrating Dave's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, at the Christian Free Lutheran Church in Wheatland with Pastor Eric Swenson officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time. A luncheon will follow at the Wheatland Community Hall following the service.

Dave was born September 29, 1941, in Maquoketa, Iowa, to Milton and Mary (Michaels) Hamilton. He married Sue Hutcheson on June 11, 1977, at the Calamus Methodist Church.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dave enjoyed fishing, camping, and attending rodeos. He loved horses, his semi (called Cherokee) and spending time with his family. Dave was famous for his one-liners and loved to work and provide for his family.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; son, Jason (fiancée Jenny) of Donahue; step daughter, Jenny Caes; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and sister, Margaret (Tom) Vetter of Grand Mound.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mike; and son, Ben.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapmanfh.com.

See me.