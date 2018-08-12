David Boley

December 12, 1955-August 8, 2018
DAVENPORT - David J. Boley, 62, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at UnityPoint Health in Bettendorf, Iowa.
His funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the services on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family to benefit his granddaughter, Alanah's education.
Dave was born December 12, 1955, in Davenport, the son of Donald and Eloise (McCollom) Boley.
He was employed with Schebler Heating & Air in Bettendorf. Dave was an avid motorcyclist and had participated on many rides and benefits. He also enjoyed golfing, racing cars and was an excellent mechanic.
Those left to honor his memory include his mother, Eloise of Davenport; his step-son, Chase Jansen of San Diego, California; his granddaughter, Alanah Boley; his sister, Tami Boley of Moline, Illinois; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald Boley of Davenport, Daniel Joe and Lynn Boley of East Moline, Illinois, Jeff and Diane Boley of Davenport and Theresa Boley of Bettendorf; and several nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his father; his son, Jared on March 18, 2018; his sister, Debbie; and his brother, Curtis Todd Boley.
