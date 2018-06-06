May 29, 2018
PARK VIEW — David C. Cell, 30, of Park View, passed away on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, due to an inadvertent combination of alcohol and a medication he had been prescribed.
There will be a visitation and commemoration of David on Sunday, June 10, 2018, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge. At 3 p.m., speakers will offer comments in celebration of David's life. David will be interred in the family plot in Merrimac, Massachusetts. Memorials may be made to the North Scott Soccer Club at the following website:
He was born in Davenport, and attended Alan Shepard Elementary School and Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf. He then attended the University of Iowa. At Rivermont, David played basketball on the varsity team. David played soccer with the North Scott Soccer Club for 10 years, and played varsity soccer with North Scott High School.
He worked as an engineer for HON Industries in Muscatine. His job was to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of manufacturing operations.
Recently, David coached some youth teams for the North Scott Soccer Club before signing on to serve as assistant soccer coach for the Assumption High School girls team, where he helped coach the team to two recent state championships.
In keeping with his character, David was an organ donor — a final act of generosity. He will continue to live on in that way, saving and helping other lives.
He is survived by his parents, Charles and Inger Cell, Brewster, Massachusetts; his brother Jonathan Cell, Oxford, England; and his sister, Elizabeth Cell, Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting David's complete obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.