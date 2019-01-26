April 22, 1935-January 28, 2019
DAVENPORT - A Mass of Christian Burial for David J. Mall, 83, of Davenport, will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, January 28, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport, with additional visitation Monday at church from 11 until 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Quad City Right to Life or Our Lady of Lourdes.
David died unexpectedly Thursday, January 24, 2019, at his home.
David John Mall was born April 22, 1935, in Marquette, Michigan, to Ralph and Verna Mae (Woodbridge) Mall. David was a college teacher in speech communication and debate coach at universities all over the country. He also served as the Executive Director of Americans United for Life and Illinois Right to Life. In younger years, he was a park ranger at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico and Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah. He also served in the Air National Guard in Michigan and New Mexico.
Prior to and during his retirement, David had a passion for researching, editing and writing books focused on the cultural transmission of biomedical ethics and the rhetoric of social movements, his specialty. He was passionately pro-life and was a faithful parishioner at Our Lady of Lourdes and previously St. Alphonsus in Davenport.
Survivors include his siblings: Phillip Joseph Mall (Lois), Lees Summit, Missouri, Mary Theresa Warren (Wally), Bettendorf, Paul Anthony Mall (Peggy), Overland Park, Kansas, Roger Mall, Davenport, and many nieces and nephews. He had many long and enduring friendships and enjoyed new friends and good humor.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ralph “George” Mall and William Harold Mall. Online remembrances may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com