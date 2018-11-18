October 2, 1937-November 16, 2018
DAVENPORT - Funeral services to celebrate the life of David J. Wright, 81, of Davenport will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at the Kahl Home Chapel, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the Chapel. Burial will follow at Mr. Calvary Cemetery in Davenport.
Mr. Wright died unexpectedly on Friday, November 16, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center East Campus in Davenport. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
David Jerome Wright was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on October 2, 1937, the son of Clarence and Inez (Haning) Wright. Following his graduation from high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy completing his obligations in Newport, R.I.
On May 31, 1958, he married Lea Ann McCabe in Des Moines, Iowa, recently celebrating 60 wonderful years of marriage. Mr. Wright was employed for 36 years at the former Wonder Bread Baking Company in Davenport as an accountant. He enjoyed wood working, playing cards at CASI, and most especially spending time in the garden with his flowers.
Surviving members of the family include – his Wife: Lea Ann of Davenport; 3 Daughters: Cynthia Hicks of Jacksonville, Fla., Polly (Matthew) Haag of Buchanan, Va., and De Anna (Scott) Dickerson of Moline, Ill; Grandchildren: Alexis and Nicholas; and a Great-Granddaughter: Madeline.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Vickie Werner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the River Bend Food bank.
The family would like to give a special note of thanks to the entire staff at Jersey Ridge Place for the wonderful and loving care shown towards their parents.
