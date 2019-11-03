September 6, 1950-November 1, 2019
MOLINE - Funeral Services for David L. “Dave” Arnold, 69, a resident of Moline, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 W. 12th Street, Davenport. Per Dave's wishes, the rite of cremation will take place following the service. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. The family will greet friends Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport.
Dave passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, in Rock Island, Illinois.
David Lee Arnold was born September 6, 1950, in Macomb, Illinois, a son of Charley and Norma (Foster) Arnold. He served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Army Chorus. He married Patricia “Trish” Johnson August 21, 1976, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Davenport. They have celebrated 43 years of marriage.
Dave was the President of Auto Acres and renovated properties. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, singing, theatre, playing the piano and writing music. Other interests include acting, working around the house, carpentry, and spending time on the river. He loved to host gatherings on the river and was a devoted Menards shopper.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Cathedral, Music Guild or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Those left to honor Dave's memory include his loving wife, Trish; children: Matt (Wendy) Arnold, Moline, and Julie (Tony) Knaak, Davenport; grandchildren, Sullivan and Brielle Arnold and Oliver and Elise Knaak; siblings: Charley (Mary) Arnold, Rock Island, and Thomas (Diane) Arnold, Tampa, Florida; and mother, Norma Arnold, Moline.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charley and son, Shawn Arnold.
For more information and online condolences: http://www.hmdfuneralhome.com.