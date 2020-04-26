× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 26, 1958-April 7, 2020

DAVENPORT -- David L. Reese, 61, of Davenport, died unexpectedly Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Davenport.

Due to the current health crisis, services will be private with burial in Walcott Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Walcott American Legion Post 548. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

David Lee Reese was born on May 26, 1958, in Davenport, a son of Walter C. and Norma M. (Hamann) Reese. He graduated from Davenport West High School. David grew up on the family farm and later worked on a local dairy farm. He most recently drove a school bus for Durham School Services, transporting students from the Davenport Community School District.

David was very talented with his hands and enjoyed woodworking. He built furniture, doll houses, hand mirrors and other unique pieces.

Survivors include his siblings: Vicky (Ralph) Geest, Carlyle, Illinois, Larry Reese, Florida, Gayle Lambert, Milan, Illinois, Brenda Warner, Walcott, Lana (Ed) Wacker, Davenport, Bryan (Gina) Reese, Buda, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a niece, Shelly Bridgewater, and a nephew, Joseph Reese.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com