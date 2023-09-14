David L. Snyder

August 1, 1952 - September 8, 2023

David L. Snyder, 71, of Rock Island, Illinois, died Friday, September 8, 2023, in his home.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, Illinois, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

David Lee Snyder was born August 1, 1952, in Bettendorf, Iowa, the son of Carl and Ione (Hintz) Snyder. He married Susan Poston on July 28, 1973, in Rock Island. He graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1970 and attended Scott Community College.

He worked for ADT/Tyco, retiring in 2016. He was a benefactor for the NRA, and belonged to the Illinois State Rifle Association, Rock Island Moose Lodge #190, Oak Hill Gun Club, National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association, and the Rock Island Conservation Club.

David is survived by his wife, Susan; three sisters, Caroline Palmer and Janet Hawkins of Springfield, Missouri, and Donna Foster of Mountain Home, Arkansas; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gary Snyder; and a sister, Barbara Brenner.

