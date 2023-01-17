March 25, 1948-January 13, 2023

MOLINE — David L. Ward, Sr., 74, of Moline, Illinois, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at home, with his loving wife by his side.

Services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Trimble Funeral Home, 1700 1st Street, Coal Valley, Illinois. Burial will follow at Coal Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

David Lee Ward was born March 25, 1948, in Canton, Illinois, the son of Jesse and Ruby (Thurman) Ward. He married the love of his life, Jessica James, on June 11, 1994, in Andalusia, Illinois. He was retired from John Deere Parts in Milan.

He was a member of Blackhawk Chapter of Illinois A.B.A.T.E. and Brothers of the Third Wheel.

David is survived by his wife, Jessica; two children, Michelle Ward Staley and her husband, David Staley of Springfield, Illinois, David Ward, Jr. of Wisconsin; four step-children, Annette Wright of Alpha, Illinois, Howie (Missy) Grace of Punta Gorda, Florida, Kim McKinley of Rock Island, and Ray (Abby) McKinley of Wichita, Kansas; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters; and one brother. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Ruby Ward, four brothers; and one sister.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.