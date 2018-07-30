March 1, 1953-July 28, 2018
BENNETT, Iowa - David Lee Timmerman, 65, of Bennett, Iowa, passed away Saturday, July 28, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family.
David was born in Davenport on March 1, 1953, to J. Leon and Alice (DeWulf) Timmerman. He graduated from Bennett High School in 1971 and continued his education at Scott Community College. Dave married Joni R. Spengler on May 17, 1975, in Tipton.
Dave was a mechanical engineer at Arconic, formerly ALCOA, for 30 years and had previously worked at International Harvesterase IH for 15 years.
He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. He served as a director on the boards of Liberty Trust and Savings Bank, Durant, and Eastern Iowa Light and Power (REC) in Wilton. He had served as president of the Bennett School Board for 10 years and Davenport Alcoans Political Action Committee.
He was an avid San Francisco Giants baseball and Iowa Hawkeye sports fan. He enjoyed traveling and music. Above all, he loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, from 3-8 p.m. at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant, Iowa. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 1st, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Davenport.
Interment will take place at Inland Cemetery, Bennett, Iowa.
Dave is survived by his wife, Joni, daughter, Shonna, of Walcott, son, Derek, and his wife, Andrea, of Iowa City, grandchildren: Natalie, Alaina, Elise, Jayden and Nick, sisters: Barbara (Bill) Ihns of Massillon, Beverly Green of Bennett and Theresa (Larry) Quinn of Mooresville, N.C., his brother Larry (Angie) Timmerman of Fort McCoy, Fla., and sister-in-law, Dolores Timmerman of Tipton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Lee Timmerman.
Memorial contributions may be made to Iowa City Hospice, Bennett Ambulance or the Our Lady of Victory in his memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com