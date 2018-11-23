December 29, 1949-November 21, 2018
EAST MOLINE - Funeral services for David Mahieu, 68, of East Moline, Illinois, will be noon Saturday at Christ The King Catholic Church, Moline, Illinois. Visitation will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Mr. Mahieu died Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at Aperion Care, East Moline.
David was born December 29, 1949, in Moline, the son of Albert and Lorraine Kruger Mahieu. He was a graduate of Moline High School Class of 1968. He worked for Moline School District 40.
Survivors include his siblings, Brother Giles, St. Meinrad Archabbey, Spencer County, Indiana, Mary Ann (James) Williams, Moline, Patricia Mahieu (Jon), Stow, Ohio, Kathleen Kelly, Lexington, Illinois, Lawrence (Carollyn) Mahieu, Davenport, Susan (Gary) Polton, Davenport, and Marcella (Ron) Johnson, Port Byron; brother-in-law, Roland Robert, California; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Barbara Robert and Maureen (Barry) Verner; and great-nephew, Collin Frank.
Memorials may made to the family care of Jennifer Nicholson.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com