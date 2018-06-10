David Neal

February 15, 1942
DAVENPORT - David Wayne Neal was born to Bill and Smitty Neal in Mount Vernon, Iowa, on February 15, 1942. He received a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University in 1967. While at Iowa State, he was a brother of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and served two years in the Army, receiving an honorable discharge. He earned an MBA from the University of Iowa in 1969.
In 1971, he married Martha Levy. They met through mutual friends at Iowa State and reconnected after moving to the Quad-Cities. In 1974, their son Stephen was born, followed by their daughter Elizabeth in 1981. David worked for IBM for 25 years and moonlighted for the radio station KSTT, broadcasting Iowa State and Iowa football games.
In 1993, he suffered a debilitating stroke. Throughout the struggle he never lost his legendary sense of humor.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his parents-in-law, Mort and Tish Levy.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Martha; his son, Stephen (Dr. Jennifer Isaacs) Neal of California; his daughter, Elizabeth Neal of New York; his grandchildren, Owen and Tess Neal; his sisters, Barb Hutchins and Peg (Butch) Howard; his brother, Stephen; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and a host of loyal friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Neil and the many medical professionals who took such good care of him over the years.
A celebration of David's life will be held on June 29 at Credit Island Lodge from 3-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you tell your best friend your raunchiest joke and donate to Gabe's All Inclusive Play Village (501(c)(3)) at P.O. Box 4172, Davenport, IA 52802.
