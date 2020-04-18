June 16, 1956-April 14, 2020
DAVENPORT -- David P. Bush, 63, of Davenport, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Due to the current health crisis, services will be private with a memorial mass at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Davenport at a later date to honor his memory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Davenport, or Assumption High School.
David Patrick Bush was born on June 16, 1956, in Davenport to Roy A. “Mike” and A. Carmelita (Gilroy) Bush. He graduated from Assumption High school, class of 1974, and St. Ambrose, class of 1978. He attended St. Ambrose on a tennis scholarship, a game he continued to play, coach and enjoy his entire life. On May 23, 1981, he was united in marriage to Margaret (Margy) Grogan at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport. Together, they shared almost 39 years of marriage.
Dave worked for Lorenzen – Steffen Insurance Agency for over 30 years, retiring earlier this year. He was a chartered property casualty underwriter and was truly dedicated to his clients.
Dave enjoyed the time he spent with his large family and many friends. He was devoted to physical fitness and, along with a lifelong enjoyment of tennis, he was up at the crack of dawn to work out with his buddy, Gary Ewert, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Davenport YMCA. Dave was truly a friend to everyone he met.
Those left to cherish Dave’s memory include his wife, Margy, Davenport; daughter, son-in-law and grandson, McKara, Zach and Corbin Thiede, LeClaire; mother, Carmelita Bush; siblings: Mike (Kathy) Bush, John (Donna) Bush, Bill (Erin) Bush all of Davenport, Therese (John) Sabine, Jim (Melody) Bush, Bob Bush, all of Dallas, Texas, and Anne (Tim) Lawler, Minnetonka, Minnesota and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Stephen T. Bush. May they rest in peace. Dave’s family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff members at Genesis Hospice for assisting in making sure that all of Dave’s last wishes were fulfilled.
