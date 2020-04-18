× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 16, 1956-April 14, 2020

DAVENPORT -- David P. Bush, 63, of Davenport, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Due to the current health crisis, services will be private with a memorial mass at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Davenport at a later date to honor his memory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Davenport, or Assumption High School.

David Patrick Bush was born on June 16, 1956, in Davenport to Roy A. “Mike” and A. Carmelita (Gilroy) Bush. He graduated from Assumption High school, class of 1974, and St. Ambrose, class of 1978. He attended St. Ambrose on a tennis scholarship, a game he continued to play, coach and enjoy his entire life. On May 23, 1981, he was united in marriage to Margaret (Margy) Grogan at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport. Together, they shared almost 39 years of marriage.

Dave worked for Lorenzen – Steffen Insurance Agency for over 30 years, retiring earlier this year. He was a chartered property casualty underwriter and was truly dedicated to his clients.