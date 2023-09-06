David P. Jackson

March 18, 1947 - September 1, 2023

David P. Jackson, 76, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023, at Trinity West Medical Center, Rock Island.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, September 11, 2023, at Rafferty Funeral Home, where his live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook page. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors conducted by Vietnam Veterans of America. Memorials can be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

David was born March 18, 1947, in Moline, the son of Park and Dorothy (Aldrich) Jackson. He married Sharryn DeVooght Schroeder on December 23, 1993, in Rock Island.

David was a 1965 Rock Island High School Graduate. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served during Vietnam War.

David worked at Schebler Heating and Air retiring in April 2011, after 35 years of sales within the heating and cooling industry.

David was a member of Pinnacle Country Club, Milan and the Milan Rifle Club. He was an avid golfer, photographer and enjoyed antiquing and traveling. He loved his dog, Cosmo who he trained as a therapy dog and visited local hospitals and nursing homes. Dave's most cherished times were those spent with family and loved ones, especially his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Sharryn; children: Shelie (Carlos) Jackson-Roldan, Davenport, Scott (Heather) Schroeder, Huntsville, Texas, Eric Schroeder, Moline, and Joe (Susan) Jeffries, Lexington, Kentucky; grandchildren: Mia, Micah, Rilee, Jaden, Olivia, Cole, Beck and Sydney; and sister, Karen Dadisman, Mason City, Iowa.

