April 12, 1950-December 23, 2019

DAVENPORT -- David Paul Haverland, 69, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at his home.

David was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on April 12, 1950, to Jerome and Dolores E. (McCauley) Haverland.

Dave graduated from Hazel Green High School in 1968. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam.

Dave married Judith A. Steinbach on August 12, 1972, in Kieler, Wis. He retired from John Deere, Davenport, after 35 years of service.

He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic in Davenport.

In early years, he played baseball until his knees gave out. He loved hunting and fishing. Above all, he loved his grandsons and to hang with family, have a few beers and let the "BS" flow. #truestory

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Davenport, Iowa. Followed by Mass of the Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Additional visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30a.m. on Friday, December 27th, at Casey Funeral Home in Cuba City, WI. Followed by interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City with full military honors.