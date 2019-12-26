April 12, 1950-December 23, 2019
DAVENPORT -- David Paul Haverland, 69, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at his home.
David was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on April 12, 1950, to Jerome and Dolores E. (McCauley) Haverland.
Dave graduated from Hazel Green High School in 1968. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam.
Dave married Judith A. Steinbach on August 12, 1972, in Kieler, Wis. He retired from John Deere, Davenport, after 35 years of service.
You have free articles remaining.
He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic in Davenport.
In early years, he played baseball until his knees gave out. He loved hunting and fishing. Above all, he loved his grandsons and to hang with family, have a few beers and let the "BS" flow. #truestory
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Davenport, Iowa. Followed by Mass of the Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Additional visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30a.m. on Friday, December 27th, at Casey Funeral Home in Cuba City, WI. Followed by interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City with full military honors.
Dave is survived by his wife Judy, daughter Jen (Aaron) Flynn of Davenport, 2 grandchildren: Broderick and Ethan Flynn, sister Mary (Bruce) Kruse of Robins, Iowa, and his brother Gary (Susan) Haverland of Hazel Green, Wis. He is also survived by numerous friends and other family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project in his memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhom