David Piersall

October 12, 1960 - July 20, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — David A. Piersall, 57, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, July 20, 2018, surrounded by his loving family, at Trinity Rock Island.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Treatment Centers of America.
David was born October 12, 1960, in Davenport, the son of Eugene and Phyllis Piersall. He had been employed with Village Inn of Bettendorf, Davenport and Moline for many years.
An avid Vikings fan, he looked forward to fishing and camping trips to Minnesota. He also enjoyed plants and gardening and the company of his dog, Charlie. Most of all, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
Those left to honor his memory include his daughter, Cassidy Piersall of Davenport; his sons, Shaine (Jennifer) Mier of Davenport, and Bryant Piersall of Rockford, Illinois; his grandchildren, Riley, Aubrey and Jensen; his devoted fiancee, Joanne Nelson of Rock Island; his father, Eugene (Mary) Piersall of Colona; his sisters, Sherri (Tom)Smith of Trophy Club, Texas, Deanna (Tim) Richardson of Bettendorf, and Tia (Chad) Loucks of Davenport; his brother, Keith Piersall of Moline; and several nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his mother.
