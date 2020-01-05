December 28, 2019

DAVENPORT -- David R. Heinrichs, 49, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at his home.

Per his wishes, David has donated his brain to Washington University for Alzheimer's research and his body to the University of Iowa for medical research. No services are scheduled at this time.

Memorials can be made to his family for his children's education fund.

David was born in 1970 in Iowa City, the son of Vincent and Denise Heinrichs.

He graduated from Assumption High School. He studied education and received a Bachelor's degree from St. Ambrose University and a Master's degree from Western Illinois University. He was in the Army National Guard and worked at Wolfe Beverage, Sacred Heart School, J.B. Young Intermediate, and Garfield Elementary. In the summer months, he taught rocketry at College for Kids.

David had a great sense of humor, contagious smile, gigantic heart, and was always willing to lend a helpful hand. Above all else, family was the most important to him.