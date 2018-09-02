September 24, 1950 - August 31, 2018
DAVENPORT - David Van Ausdall of Davenport passed away on August 31, 2018, at Genesis East, Davenport.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at noon in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. A public visitation will be held at the mortuary on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. Burial will follow in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made in David's honor to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.rungemortuary.com.
Born in Davenport on September 24, 1950, to Richard E. and Gloria (Stroud) Van Ausdall, David was a 1969 graduate of Davenport West High School. He married Victoria “Vicky” Hansen in Rock Island, May 24, 1974. He was employed by Brammer Manufacturing for 28 years, and later by O'Reilley's Auto Parts for ten years.
David loved his T.V. and enjoyed watching sports, among other programming. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan, as well as a Tiger Woods fan. David was often recognized driving his 1988 Monte Carlo Super Sport to car shows, which earned him awards, and where he always made good friends. Above all else, he loved his family and was always there for them.
Those surviving to honor his memory include his wife, Vicky; son, Scott; brother, Steven Van Ausdall; sister, Darla (Randy) Stovall;, sisters-in-law, Cindy Hansen and Lola Ghys; special nieces, Heather Smith, Julie Van Ausdall, Emily Hansen and Tykeyah Hansen; special nephews, Phillip Cheek, Ryan Van Ausdall, Jerard Hansen, and Keith Hansen; along with special friends, Nancy Meyers, Steve Parr and Diane Singh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, several aunts and uncles, and an infant brother.