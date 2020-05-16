July 19, 1951-May 13, 2020
SILVIS -- David W. Lamb, 68, Silvis, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
Family graveside services are Monday, May 18, 2020, at Cordova Cemetery. A prayer service may be viewed at 11 AM Monday at
Dave was born on July 19, 1951, in Moline, the son of John and Marilyn (Saathoff) Lamb. Mr. Lamb graduated from Erie High School, attended Black Hawk College and received his Bachelor's Degree from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. He married Jane Ryan on February 3, 2006, in Moline. Over the course of 46 years Dave built lasting relationships, from his days at Colona Avenue Bank, to MetroBank, until he retired in 2018 as a Vice President of the Black Hawk Bank. He was a member of the Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline, Knights of Columbus and Rotary. He mentored for many years for the East Moline School District and sat on the board for the Genesis Foundation and the Aldridge Center for Early Learning. Dave was a St. Louis Cardinal Fan, Chicago Bears Fan and the Fighting Illini.
Survivors include his wife Jane, children, Jon R. Lamb, East Moline, Scott (Trisha)Lamb, Oswego, IL, Amber Lamb, Moline and Brett (Kelly)Lamb, Jacksonville, FL, stepchildren, Angela (Dennis) Morrow, Silvis, and Zachary Ryan, Ft. Smith Arkansas, his mother, Marilyn Lamb, Silvis, grandchildren, Madelyn, Natalie, Ariana, Ava, Olivia, Stella, and Nora, and sisters, Susie (William) Burns, Cordova and Toni Ward, Silvis.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital in memory of Billie Jo Matthews.
He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com
