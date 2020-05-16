David W. Lamb

Dave was born on July 19, 1951, in Moline, the son of John and Marilyn (Saathoff) Lamb. Mr. Lamb graduated from Erie High School, attended Black Hawk College and received his Bachelor's Degree from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. He married Jane Ryan on February 3, 2006, in Moline. Over the course of 46 years Dave built lasting relationships, from his days at Colona Avenue Bank, to MetroBank, until he retired in 2018 as a Vice President of the Black Hawk Bank. He was a member of the Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline, Knights of Columbus and Rotary. He mentored for many years for the East Moline School District and sat on the board for the Genesis Foundation and the Aldridge Center for Early Learning. Dave was a St. Louis Cardinal Fan, Chicago Bears Fan and the Fighting Illini.