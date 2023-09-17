David Williams Jr.

David Williams Jr, formerly of Sherrard, Illinois, a great man, died peacefully at his home in Guntersville, Alabama, on April 20, 2023, at the age of 99.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday September 20, 2023, at the Beulah Rural Township Cemetery, with military honors to be conducted.

Donations may be made to Enhabit Home and Hospice, 9044 US-431, Albertville, AL, 35950 who graciously and tenderly cared for his physical, emotional, and spiritual needs.

