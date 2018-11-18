Dawn Marie Lillie

March 11, 1944-November 12, 2018
BETTENDORF - Dawn “Dawnie” Marie Lillie, 74, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 12, 2018.
Private family services have been held. Memorials may be made to Goodwill Industries. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Dawn was born on March 11, 1944, a daughter of Edwin and Frances (Asmussen) Lillie in Sioux City, Iowa. In spite of a life-changing accident as a child that left her mentally and physically handicapped, her optimism knew no bounds. She glorified God through her illness.
She was a very joyful, loving, caring and kind soul who would do anything for anyone. Her calling in life was to bring a smile to everyone she met and she genuinely loved children. She was proudly employed by Goodwill Industries/Handicapped Development Center for over 20 years.
Those who were honored to have her in their lives are her sister, Cherie Emmick; nieces, Carrie (Mark) Schouten, Lori (Mark Frontzak) Larson and Shannon (Brian) Muckenfuss; great nieces, Sophie and Ellie; great-nephew, Will (Katie); great-great-nephew, Luke; and cousins, Sandy, Sue (Fred) and Scott (Lindaray) and their extended families.
She was preceded in death by her parents.