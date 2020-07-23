Dean A. Wulf

May 29, 1957-July 22, 2020

DAVENPORT-Dean A. Wulf, 63, of Davenport, IA, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Handicapped Development Residential. A Graveside Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Davenport Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials may be directed to the Handicapped Development Center (3402 Hickory Grove Rd, Davenport, IA 52806). Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Dean was born May 29, 1957, to Carl and Grace (Doerscher) Wulf in Davenport, IA. He lived most of his life at the Handicapped Development Center and other handicapped group homes.

Dean will be missed by his siblings: Dale (Karen) Wulf of Walcott, IA, Marvin (Betty) Wulf of Boonville, MO, Gary (Diane) Wulf of Donahue, IA, Leon (Marcia) Wulf of Long Grove, IA; a sister-in-law: Verla Wulf of Grand Mound, IA; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Grace Wulf, and a brother, Richard Wulf.