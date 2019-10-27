July 20, 1933-October 16, 2019
DAVENPORT - Dean E. Grandfield, 86, of Davenport, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at ManorCare after a long battle with prostate cancer.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Runge Mortuary, 838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, Iowa. Interment will be in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Iowa.
Dean and his twin brother, Dale S., were born on July 20, 1933, in Greenfield, Iowa, to Dale and Neva (Plymesser) Grandfield.
After the family moved to Creston, Iowa, Dean & Dale played basketball, football and ran track for Creston High School. After graduation, they attended Iowa State University. Dean was drafted into the Army and served during the Korean War. Dean would later move to Davenport where he married Kathleen McCoy in 1958 and they divorced in 1980. He would later marry Juanita Kartel in Burlington, Iowa, on May 11, 1985.
Dean was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer and bowler. He was member and Past Exalted Ruler of the Davenport Elks Lodge, Ducks Unlimited and a lifetime member of the NRA.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita of Davenport; daughter, Julia (Scott) Paulsen of Wichita, Kansas; step-daughters, Debbie (John) Yacko of Divide, Colorado, and Juli (Kelly Hill) Kartel of Champaign, Illinois; step-son, Michael Kartel of Burlington, Iowa; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Faye Grandfield of West Des Moines, Iowa; two nieces, a nephew and two great nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Leila Mae Young; twin brother, Dale S.; niece, Sandra Young; and step-sons, Joseph & Steven Kartel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Genesis Hospice, 2546 Tech Drive Bettendorf, Iowa 52722 or Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, 4130 Northwest Blvd. Davenport, Iowa 52806.