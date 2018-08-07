Dean Snakenberg

August 5, 1929-August 5, 2018
BETTENDORF — Dean E. Snakenberg, of Bettendorf, formerly of Ottumwa, Iowa, passed away on his 89th birthday on Sunday, August 5, 2018, at Senior Star, Davenport.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline. A hospitality gathering will follow until 4 p.m. Cremation will take place prior to services at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, with burial at Eldon (Iowa) Cemetery. Memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice.
Dean was born August 5, 1929, in Princeton, Minnesota, the son of Frank and Margaret (Potts) Snakenberg. He married Marilyn Jean Workman on August 12, 1950, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. She passed away in 2000.
He served in the U.S. Marines before beginning his 44-year career in the meat production and canning industry. He worked for Morrell Foods in Ottumwa, Iowa, for 21 years, and Cornblossom Foods in Independence, Iowa, for 16 years, before retiring as superintendent of production at Farmland Foods in Crete, Nebraska, in 1991.
Dean sang in a barbershop quartet, and enjoyed camping and traveling in his motor home, motorcycles, flying planes, shuffleboard, dominos and square dancing. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Dean, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by a son, Gregory (Patricia) Snakenberg of Bettendorf; grandchildren, Cari (Erik) Langorgen, Kelsi (Jeremy) Schnack, Shane (Kathryn) Snakenberg, Ryan (Abbie) Snakenberg, Blaine (Melissa) Snakenberg, and Lauren Snakenberg; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Shelby Langorgen, Ella, Chloe, and Gavin Snakenberg, Rylie, Liam, and Quinn Schnack, and Jayden, Collin, Harper, and Nylz Snakenberg; and a special friend, Connie Stufflebeam. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; a son, Doug Snakenberg; a brother, Jack Snakenberg; and a sister, Reithel Duncan.
